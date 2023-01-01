Gold prices decrease by Rs3,300 to Rs194,700 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs194,700 against sale at Rs198,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,829 to Rs166,924 against Rs169,753, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs153,014 from Rs155,607, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver decreased by Rs40 to Rs2130 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs34.29 to Rs1,826.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$2 to US$ 1882 as compared to its sale at US$1,980 on the last trading day, the association reported.