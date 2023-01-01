Rupee gains Rs2.82 against US dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs2.82 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs270.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs273.32.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs272 and Rs276 respectively.

The price of the euro depreciated by Rs3.52 and closed at Rs290.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs293.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese yen lost two paisa to close at Rs2.06, whereas a decrease of Rs3.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs327.20 as compared to its last closing of Rs330.61.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 77 paisa each to close at Rs73.64 and Rs72.08 respectively.