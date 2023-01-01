Gold prices jump all-time high to Rs 202,500 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs7,000 on Friday and was traded all-time high at Rs202,500 against its sale at Rs195,500, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs6,000 to Rs173,610 against Rs167,610, whereas that

of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs159,144 from Rs153,642, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2200 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs42.86 to Rs1886.14.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$6 to US$1,930 as compared to its sale at US$1,936 on the last trading day, the association reported.