Governor inaugurates new building of SBP BSC office

F.P. Report



SIALKOT: Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Jameel Ahmad today inaugurated the new building of State Bank of Pakistan, Banking Services Corporation (BSC) in Sialkot. The inauguration of this new building will enable BSC to meet the growing needs of the stakeholders in the region for various banking and banking related technology based services.



The Governor emphasized that the prime objective of SBP BSC is to serve its stakeholders and to realize this objective, SBP BSC has been transforming itself into a technology driven organization.



He elaborated that SBP BSC’s focus on technology is in line with its drive for digital banking in the country and towards this goal, the organization has been making efforts to automate its operations, including automated currency operations, use of alternative delivery channels for government receipts, end-to-end regulatory approval system for forex cases, centralization of various accounts and approval systems, e-QMS & digital screens in banking halls and extensive CCTV coverage.



He emphasized that the State Bank is fully committed to provide smooth and efficient services to government, banks, businesses, and public at large.



The Governor also reiterated SBP’s commitment to facilitate business community of Pakistan and shared various schemes and services offered by the central Bank.

Managing Director SBP BSC Muhammad Ashraf Khan in his address provided the details of the initiative of constructing a purpose built new building of the BSC Sialkot office and its significance for the city and region surrounding it.



He explained that the Sialkot office is closely coordinating with businesses and banks in the region to increase the access to financial services by exporters, SMEs, women entrepreneurs, farmers, and low-income individuals.



The ceremony was also attended by the representatives of SCCI, Cantonment Board, and Regional Heads of banks.



The new SBP BSC Sialkot office is a reflection of the Central Bank’s commitment to provide efficient and modern banking services to the people of Pakistan.



On the sidelines, the Governor also met the representatives of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and assured the SCCI full support in growth and promotion of their businesses.