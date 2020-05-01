Govt decides to continue ‘transport ban’ across Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah stated on Thursday that as the lockdown ends, clear and evident procedures will be issued for transport sector which will be stressed to follow.

Sources revealed that Syed Awais Qadir Shah chaired a session of representatives of transport bodies in committee room of Sindh assembly. After the session, transport minister talked to media and said ultimate decision to end lockdown is to be taken by National Coordination Committee (NCC).

Only after final decision regarding lockdown, new SOPs will be issued and transport sector will have to follow it, minister said.

During the session, representatives of transport bodies demanded 100 percent rebate on taxes related to transport industry. While transport minister vowed to issue relief package for transport sector.