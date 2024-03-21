Govt given free hand to profiteers: PHC observes

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A two members bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered submission of detail report on hike in edible items’ prices as well as actions taken against illegal profiteers till 28th March, on Thursday.

The counsel Abbas Sangeen advocate, Additional Chief Secretary Abid Majeed, Advocate General Shah Faisal Ottomankhel Additional CS Planning& Development Khayyam Hassan and Secretary Food Zareef-ul-Mani along with other concerned officials appeared before PHC.

The provincial government has provided free hand to hoarders and illegal profiteers for looting public in the holy of Ramzan because prices of edible items up twice which has led common men for starvation, the lawyer argued.

The counsel Abbas Sangeen advocate added that unfortunately we are living in a country in which inflation ups twice in the holy month despite rest of the world decreases prices of edible items in Ramzan. Advocate General KP agreed with the petitioner regarding price-hike and inflation during Ramzan but informed that as many as 52 thousand inspections conducted across the province while fines are imposed as well as shops were sealed.

However, Justice Waqar Ahmad remarked that data has been collecting as well as cases are registered but to no veil and directed for establishment of proper mechanism for the welfare of public while Justice Ijaz Anwar observed that Officers may go to market to obtain beef on Rs750 per kg and mutton on Rs1500 as it isn’t available on official prices in the bazaars. Additional Chief Secretary Abid Majeed agreed with the bench’s observation and informed that a comprehensive plan was established 15 before Ramzan which has curtain inflation from 28%-31% as compared with previous year. The hike in prices of edible items especially meat, onion, sugar and etc., due to highest demand and lower supply which ultimately cost with inflation, he argued.

Additional CS Abid Majeed informed that recommendation has been forwarded to the federal government for collective efforts to control market prices of food items in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also argued consumers for rational attitude towards purchase of items facing shortfall and shortage in supply chain.

The public servants are committed for public services delivery despite shortage of human resource in several departments, Abid Majeed claimed. He added that Food department along with competent official of Halal Food Authority deciding prices of vegetable early in the morning in Vegetable& Fruit Mandi (market). He added that the prices of imported items can’t be fixed as per local market value as a fact of the day. However, Justice Ijaz Anwar observed that now a days, everything is inflating and ordered Additional Chief Secretary Abid Majeed to monitor it personally as the public passing through hard time.

In the meanwhile, Justice Waqar Ahmad remarked that the provincial government should legislate in this regard because fines and sealing of shop didn’t work till today. Because the traders open their outlet next day after seizure and fine, Justice Waqar Ahmad observed.

Justice Waqar Ahmad further observed that shop must be closed permanently as a person proved guilty of hoarding. However, Abid Majeed informed that the administration going through multiple challenges during Ramzan.

Additional Chief Secretary Abid Majeed assured PHC that a comprehensive report and actions taken in this regard will be submitted before the court.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Waqar Ahmad ordered Additional Chief Secretary Chief Secretary Abid Majeed for monitoring edible items market prices personally to submit detail report till 28th March.