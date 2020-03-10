Govt to import Coronavirus test-kits

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to increase the country’s testing capacity of Coronavirus, for which it will import more test-kits.

According to sources, the National Institute of Health(NIH) will receive 100 testing kits in March. The NIH already has the capability to conduct 10,000 coronavirus tests.

World Health Organization has provided 30 test-kits to Pakistan with one test-kit being able to perform 50 tests.

Testing can be performed in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar. Gilgit-Baltistan is set to receive testing capability as well as currently, coronavirus samples from Gilgit-Baltistan are sent to NIH for testing.