Doctors protest against privatization of hospitals

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Grand Health Alliance blocked major road in the city to lodge protest against privatization of hospitals and MTI act.

The Grand Health Alliance staged protests outside Services Hospital, General Hospital, Children Hospital and Mayo Hospital and chanted anti-government slogans. Young doctors rejected MTI act and warned government of strong reaction if it passes the bill without consultation.

The alliance postponed their sit-in after recording its protest. On the other hand, masses experienced worst traffic jam on all major roads of the city due to the protest.

Meanwhile, provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin said that MTI is health reforms act and accused Grand Health Alliance of political intentions.

She added that consultations were carried out with young doctors on the directions of the court and she can present proof of more than 30 meetings with the alliance.