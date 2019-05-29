Govt trying to form one-party system in Pakistan: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan trying to form a one-party system and was conspiring to take over all institutions, on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto said this while talking to media after his appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Bilawal said constructive criticism was not being tolerated in the country.

PPP leader said that the people are realizing that PM Imran Khan lied on the slogan of change and they are not capable of running the country. PM Imran is conspiring and using extreme force to hide his inadequacies, he added.

He stressed that it was the right of every Pakistani to take part in a democracy which ensured freedom to assembly and speech. He added that there were no emergency measures in place in Islamabad and Section 144 had not been imposed.

“I had not given a call but some of my workers and MNAs decided to come. The law does not forbid people coming with me. Despite this, PPP workers and elected members were attacked by the government of Mr Imran Khan.”

According to Bilawal these types of tactics were not something new for PPP and would not scare the party. “We will not compromise on our principles and ideology.”

Regarding the NAB, Bilawal reiterated PPP’s belief that NAB which was made by Pervez Musharraf was a black law. “This institution is for political revenge and engineering. We believe that in our case rule of law, standard precedence is not being used. Our right to a fair trial is being undermined.”

On his appearance before the accountability bureau, Bilawal said he was interviewed for 20 minutes. “The company about which I am being questioned, I was made a shareholder of that company when I was in school.”

Bilawal added that he was made an office bearer of the company when Asif Ali Zardari became president.

“I have not been involved in day to day business activity which is why NAB gave me a questioner which I will answer after consulting my lawyer,” Bilawal said.