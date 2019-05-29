Maryam Nawaz criticizes govt for torture on PPP workers

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif has criticized the PTI government and condemned the assault of workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Wednesday.

According to details, Police assaulted the PPP workers in Islamabad as party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to the fake accounts case.

PML-N leader tweeted, “The person who attacked Parliament, PM House, PTV and paralysed Islamabad for four months could not tolerate a small protest because he is scared”.

Police used water cannons to disperse PPP workers and stop them from moving towards NAB headquarters for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s appearance. There was a scuffle between PPP workers at police at Islamabad’s D-Chowk. Police baton-charged workers at several places and made arrests.