Haleem occupied fifty acres of land owned by the Transport Department in Karachi: Memon

F.P. Report

Karachi: Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon told the Sindh Assembly, while answering the questions of various members that Haleem Adil Shaikh has occupied fifty acres of land owned by the Transport Department in Karachi and has utilized it for establishing buffalo ranches.

Sharjeel Inam Memon has proposed the formation of an assembly committee, led by Nand Kumar, to conduct a transparent investigation into this matter and take necessary action to reclaim the unlawfully occupied land.

Sharjeel Inam Memon informed the Assembly that the People’s Bus Service has been initiated in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur. The government aims to extend this service to every district across the province. Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that a group of individuals had encroached upon seven acres of SRT land along the Sukkur Shikarpur Road. However, the illegal occupation has been resolved, and plans are underway to establish a People’s Bus Service station at that location.