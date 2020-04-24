Health facilities to be extended to rest of tribal areas

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: After corona-virus pandemic across the country, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas Headquarter Asif Khan Mehsud has claimed to extend health facilities to entire merged districts after Khyber and Kurram tribal districts.

While talking to media persons in Peshawar, Chairman PRCS Merged Areas, Asif Khan Mehsud, also lauded Shahid Afridi Foundation for distributing 1,000 food packages among deserving tribesmen of South Waziristan. The packages were distributed in Tank and other areas of SWA. He was of the view that people who were earlier busy in their jobs were facilitated and provided with food packages worth Rs 03 million.

Mr. Mehsud also lauded the role of district administration for facilitating SA foundation in smooth distribution of packages. He also thanked the Pak Army for facilitating the entire process of distribution. He hoped Shahid Afridi will continue his humanitarian services in future as well and extend his program to entire tribal areas.

Sharing his future action of plan, he informed the PRCS like past will also initiate its welfare activities in tribal areas by extending its full patronage to people in terms of food and non-food items. He claimed the organization will not leave any stone unturned to extend its full support to people who are confined to homes because of COVID-19.

Though, our primary focus due to coronavirus pandemic has changed for time being but the organization will continue its services in health sector in affected areas and would make operationalized basic health units (BHUs) in rest of the tribal districts. We are already working on planting millions of trees in tribal areas and would expedite the process in future, he stated.

The organization, Asif Khan Mehsud stated has earlier performed its tremendous jobs by facilitating people in merged areas. We are working day and night to assist maximum people in merged areas and for this purpose, constructive negotiations with donor organizations have been started, he maintained.

As PRCS believes in mitigating the sufferings of people in natural and manmade disasters but in this current pandemic, it has taken several steps including creating awareness among tribespeople with regard to COVID-19.