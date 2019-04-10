Heavy rain, storm kills six in parts of KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least six persons were killed and more than 50 were injured in a rain related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar on Tuesday.

According to reports, heavy rain with gusty winds flew the ceiling of BRT stations in Peshawar.

The speed of wind was so immense that it not only damaged houses but also uprooted trees in various areas of KP including Peshawar, Swabi, DI Khan, Malakand.

Electricity supply to different part of the province was also disrupted due the heavy rain. The spokesperson of PESCO said 191 feeders were tripped due the heavy rain in the city.

Rescue sources informed that three people were killed in Peshawar, two in Swabi and one in DI Khan. Women and children were among the dead and injured.