HEC puts ban on private MA, MSC admissions

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has put a ban on private MA and MSc admissions and Punjab University (PU) has also stopped registration for these degrees until the issue is resolved on Saturday.

It merits here to mention that the registration in private MA, MSc was started on the instructions of former Acting Vice-Chancellor of PU. Following the former VC’s approval, the administration started the private registration process from December 5. The deadline for private candidates’ registration was March 15th.

However, on January 6th, the HEC issued a warning to the applicants not to get enrolled. A university delegation will meet the HEC officials to resolve the issue. (PPI)