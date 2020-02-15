Hekmatyar warns against attempts to harm peace, urges consensus

KABUL (TOLO News): As the US-Taliban talks have reached a new stage, within the country, there is no sign of a political consensus for peace and instead, some people are trying to undermine the peace process, said Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami party.

Reports say that the US and the Taliban have agreed on a seven-day reduction in violence. But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a meeting with President Ghani in Munich has said that the agreement would be conditions-based.

“Unfortunately, here on this side, there is no political consensus on peace, but efforts are underway to harm the peace process,” said Hekmatyar at a gathering organized in Herat marking the 31st anniversary of the withdrawal of former Soviet Union forces from Afghanistan.

Hekmatyar welcomed a potential peace agreement between the US and the Taliban, stating that the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan will be in the interests of Afghanistan and the US.

“We are at a critical stage right now. If we do not come together and do not harmonize our positions, if we fail to take advantage of the opportunity, we will face the same implications that we had faced after the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan,” added Hekmatyar.

Also at the event, Mohammad Ismail Khan, an influential figure of Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan and a former minister, branded the incumbent government as a foreign ‘puppet’, urging the United States to act with sincerity in the Afghan peace process.

“We believe that if they (US) impose on us any ‘puppet president’ like the present government, this will not be acceptable to the people,” said Khan.

At the same event, Anwarul Haq Ahadi, the former minister of finance who runs as Chief Executive in Abdullah Abdullah-led Stability and Convergence campaign, warned that any attempt to rig the election results will have serious repercussions for the country.

“I foresee the future bad because I do not see any bravery and working capacity within the electoral institutions to serve justice. I am afraid of an outcome which could create another crisis in the country,” said Ahadi.

He suggested the creation of a group composed of 40 to 50 politicians to end the election stalemate.