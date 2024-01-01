Herbosch-Kiere and Enshore Subsea JV buys 25-year-old cable layer

BY: Bojan Lepic

LONDON (Splash 247): Belgium’s Herbosch-Kiere and the UK’s Enshore Subsea have joined forces to buy the shallow-draft cable layer Topaz Installer.

The vessel will be managed and operated by a new joint venture between the two companies, named Combine Marine Offshore Services (CMOS). Following delivery, the 25-year senior citizen of the seas will be renamed the CMOS Installer.

The cable layer, previously owned by P&O Maritime Logistics, is currently in Singapore and after a scheduled dry dock and upgrade will make its way to South Korea to collect a cable consignment, before heading to Senegal for its first contract under new ownership.

“This vessel represents a strategic investment in our fleet, allowing us to execute projects with greater efficiency and reliability,” Benny De Sutter, managing director of Herbosch-Kiere, said.

“The addition of the CMOS Installer fits perfectly with our strategy of focussing on shallow water EPCI cable projects as well as complete trenching solutions from beach approach to deep water,” Pierre Boyde, Enshore managing director, added.

Back in 2022, P&O Maritime Logistics secured a contract extension for the cable layer in Taiwan. The new contract fixed the vessel for development support of three offshore wind farms until 2024.