I believe in character but not vote: Ch Nisar

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar claimed Saturday that he does not want to win elections on behalf of any political party.

While addressing an election rally, Chaudhry Nisar said that he wants to win elections solely on behalf of the people of the Sawan. He said that he had successfully served the people of the constituency after grabbing victory in the elections for the first time in 1985.

“In this scenario, Pakistan can only be saved through a miracle. I want to assure you to play a role for a miracle after reaching the assembly.’ “I believe in character but not vote. Everyone knows my services and my symbols can be seen everywhere in the area.” “My opponents had only constructed one road but in my tenure, several development projects were completed in this constituency.”

Nisar hoped for his ‘historical victory’ in the February 8, 2024, general elections. He added that he has never disappointed his voters nor involved in any sort of corruption.

The former interior minister said that he is contesting the general elections on two National Assembly (NA) and one Provincial Assembly (PA) seats [as an independent candidate]. He announced to closely monitor the election results and asked his supporters to stay vigilant during the counting of votes and inform him after witnessing any kind of violation.

In March last year, former interior minister and ex-central leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar had hinted at returning to politics after breaking the four-year silence. He said that he has been offered major positions but he kept restricted himself from coming into power for the last four years. Nisar said that he observed fasting from the power for four years.

“The people of my constituency will never face embarrassment for demanding votes for me. I had never sold my conscience nor anybody could call me corrupt.” Chaudhry Nisar, after being elected as an MPA from a Rawalpindi constituency in 2018, took an oath as the provincial lawmaker in May 2021. The former federal minister had been elected from the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-10 in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate.

He didn’t take the oath in protest against alleged rigging which he claimed led to his defeat in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-59, Rawalpindi-III. He had decided to take the oath after nearly three years to prevent his disqualification.