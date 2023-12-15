Siraj hails Tehran’s support for Palestinian Muslims

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has appreciated Tehran’s support for Palestinian Muslims, hoping leaders in the Muslim world would adopt a similar strong stance in solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are resisting the atrocities of Israeli forces.

He was talking to Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam who called on him on Saturday and discussed Pak-Iran relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interests. JI Foreign Affairs Director Asif Luqman Qazi was also present in the meeting.

Sirajul Haq emphasized that the positive relations between Pakistan and Iran bring benefits to both nations, stressing the need for the two Muslim neighbors to enhance economic ties for regional prosperity and development.

He identified the presence of US forces in different regions as a primary cause of instability and security deterioration. He criticized Washington’s unethical and illegal support for Israel, attributing it to the killing and genocide carried out by Tel Aviv forces in Gaza. Despite global demonstrations and calls for a ceasefire by the UN, Israeli forces continued their violent actions in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of thousands, including children and women. He lamented the world’s inability to stop these atrocities.

Connecting the US forces’ occupation to instability in Afghanistan and the broader region, the JI chief asserted that the US did not seek positive relations among Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. He called for the three countries to come together and collaborate for the welfare of their people. He highlighted JI’s consistent efforts towards harmony and unity within the Muslim Ummah. Moghaddam expressed that Pak-Iran relations are based on mutual respect and Muslim brotherhood. He commended JI’s role in supporting Palestinians, viewing the party’s efforts positively. He also appreciated Haq’s role in promoting sectarian harmony.