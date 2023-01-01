ICMA sign MOU with GCCI

F.P. Report



KARACHI: The MOU signing ceremony between the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) was held on Thursday at GCCI office.



ICMA is a professional accounting body that excels in delivering high-standard education, professional training, and research & development activities that are aimed to improve business efficiency.



The Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce GCCI strives to promote and facilitate the businesspeople of Gujranwala city. ICMA through its Corporate Training, R&D facility and Advisory Boards will help GCCI members in getting the professional skills needed to better understand the modern ways of doing business and thus optimize the business development of leading businesses. ICMA has all the resources to provide Corporate Training and Professional Certifications to members of GCCI.



Zia ul Haq, President GCCI signed the MOU on behalf of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, Chairman Strategic Board signed on behalf of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA).



The objective of the MOU is to jointly undertake Corporate Trainings, Research and Development input on the policy framework of government and joint promotion and events.