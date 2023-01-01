SCCI stresses for adopting sustainable policies for economic prosperity

F.P. Report



PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq stressed the need of adopting sustainable policies for bringing economic prosperity and development in the country.



He also called for proper consultation with the business community during formulation of policies.



Ishaq was addressing during a visit of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar, 36th Mid-career Management Course (MCMC) participants/senior officials here at the chamber’s house on Thursday.



The MCMC delegation was led by faculty member NIM Peshawar Muhammad Tayyab. Apart from SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, executive members Haji Ghulam Hussain, Imran Khan Mohmand, S. Minhajuddin, Naeem Qasmi, Munawar Khurshid, and Aftab Iqbal, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Fazl I Wahid, Shahrukh Khan, Fahad Amin, a large number traders, industrialists and representatives of business community were present during the meeting.



Ishaq said the country’s economy, business and trade are reeling while serious steps were not taken to put the economy on the right direction.



The SCCI chief lauded bureaucracy has played a pivotal role in enforcement of policies with consistency.



He added despite the limited powers, the senior officials are making vigorous efforts to bring economic stability and prosperity in the country.



On the occasion, Ishaq through his detailed multiple-media presentation briefed comprehensively the participants of MCMC about the establishment of SCCI, its aims and objectives, various programs, especially steps that were taken for welfare and relief for business community and other facilities, SCCI-2.0 initiative, and measures for digitization.



The chamber president while responding to various queries of the MCMC participants expressed his displeasure over lack of sufficient steps by authorities concerned for boosting up the country’s export.



He, however, stressed that commercial attaché/ counselors posted at Pakistan’s missions abroad should play their due role for enhancement investments and the country’s trade and export.



To another question, Ishaq replied that SCCI has initiated measures for E-services and business community issues would be resolved on a fast-track basis through use of digital means.



The chamber president lamented that the economy wasn’t included in the priority of the politicians.



He said the government relevant departments are not paying heed to problems of the business community and have least bothered to take steps for amicable resolution of their multiple issues.



Responding to the question of dollar smuggling, Ishaq said KP was put into the red-zone by commercial banks for the last 15 years, owing to which, it has not only made it difficult to run business and industry but was impossible in the province.



Stressing the need for social and economic empowerment of the women folk, the SCCI chief said it is imperative to provide equal opportunity and level-playing field to women to play due to development of the national economy.



He said the chamber has undertaken pragmatic steps for gender-equality and provision of all rights to women at every level. He expressed the hope that economic stability would come by adopting sustainable policies and making proper consultation with stakeholders.



The SCCI president emphasized the need for strengthening of liaison and coordination between business community and bureaucracy.