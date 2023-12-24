IEA fulfilled commitments, says Kabir

KABUL (BNA): Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs has stated that the Islamic Emirate fulfilled all its commitments in the past two years and is seeking positive interaction with the world.

According to a statement released by this office, Mawlavi Kabir stated his views during a meeting with Zarghun Shah Shinwari, a journalist, and some Afghan authors and politicians residing abroad.

Deputy PM Kabir mentioned basic work and progress in Afghanistan over the past two years, emphasizing ongoing efforts for economic strengthening and general well-being.

He added that Islamic Emirate welcomes the opinions and suggestions of all Afghans, mainly scholars, author, and experts.

Zarghun Shah Shinwari also stated that with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, the country has seen a decline in insecurity, extortion, corruption, aggression, and injustice.

He noted the significant difference between the actual conditions in Afghanistan and what people hear from social networks and media in foreign countries.

Consequently, efforts are being made to facilitate interaction, relationships, and collaboration between Afghan expatriates, experts, writers, and scientists with the Islamic Emirate.