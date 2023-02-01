IHC hears Nawaz’s appeals

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) resumed hearing of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s pleas against convictions in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases on Tuesday. His pleas against convictions in accountability references were earlier restored for hearing by the court.

Pakistan Muslim League-Naqa (PML-N) supreme leader, who has returned from self-exile in London on October 21, was reached to the courtroom accompanied by party leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ishaq Dar. A high court division bench headed by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq resumed hearing as Sharif’s lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar approached the rostrum.

NAB’s deputy prosecutor general Naeem Tariq Sanghera, prosecutors Afzal Qureshi and Rafay Maqsood were also present in the court. “How much time you will take for arguments on both appeals,” Justice Aamir Farooq asked Azam Nazeer Tarar. “We will first present arguments over appeal in the Avenfield reference”.

“The court has already given decision over appeals of Maryam Nawaz and Capt. Safdar in Avenfield case,” Amjad Pervaiz Advocate said. “The high court’s decision in the case was not challenged thus the verdict has become final,” Azam Nazeer said. “We have made preparation for the Avenfield appeal today,” Tarar further said.

How much time you have required for arguments on the appeal, chief justice asked. “I have required maximum time of two hearings,” Amjad Pervaiz replied. “It is not necessary that the arguments completed in two hearings, we have to look over the entire case,” court remarked. “In my view the case has been maximum of six hours,” Tarar said. “I have heard the appeal of the Avenfield reference and knows facts of the case. However, we both members of bench didn’t hear the appeal in Al-Azizia reference,” chief justice said.

“Do you require six to eight hours for arguments in Avenfield case,” CJ IHC questioned the lawyer. “I think we will require four to six hours,” Azam Nazeer Tarar replied. NAB Prosecutor said that he will require around half to two hours for arguments. “Is it means that the NAB has to say nothing,” chief justice remarked.

“We are fixing the hearing on next Monday, if needed we will hear the case daily,” the bench said. Tarar pleaded for daily hearing of the case, “We will not waste a miniute” he further said. “We are fixing the hearing on Monday, the time will be conveyed to you,” Justice Aamir Farooq said. “Are you representing Nawaz Sharif,” Justice Miangul Aurangzeb questioned. “I will assist the court,” Amjad Pervaiz replied. The court adjourned the hearing till Monday and will hear arguments on Nawaz Sharif’s appeals on November 27.