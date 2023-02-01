Illegal immigrants from Pakistan returning to homes

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Illegal immigrants’, mostly Afghans, returning to their home country as 214,398 immigrants have repatriated till Saturday. Friday 3,605 illegal immigrants returned to their homes. Afghan nationals’ 577 families, including 1175 men, 848 women and 1582 children travelled to Afghanistan in 312 vehicles.

Undocumented Afghan immigrants returning in droves to their home country daily, authorities said. Illegal immigrants returning via Chaman and Torkham border crossings to Afghanistan and a large number of returning refugees included women and children are present at border.

The immigrants being provided free transport service from Landi Kotal holding camp up to the Torkham border that connects Pakistan and Afghanistan. Authorities said that voluntary repatriation is being encouraged. Pakistan on Wednesday extended the stay of registered Afghan refugees in the country for six months.

The sources said that the decision to extend the term of registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan was approved by the caretaker federal cabinet through a circulation summary.