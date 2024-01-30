Imran disqualification: PHC dispose off pleas

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad dispose off plea seeking disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from NA35 Bannu for concealment of facts in nomination form, on Tuesday.

PHC accepted supplementary plea in this regard and also ordered petitioner that Inam Ullah (applicant) may file a writ plea in this regard anytime as per his will because Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan isn’t contesting election from NA35.

The counsel Qazi Jawad Ihsan Ullah Qureshi advocate argued that the petitioner was candidate of Justice and Democratic Party, the former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudary party in 2018 and lost to PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Former Prime Minister neither named his daughter nor disclosed spouse’s assets in the nomination papers and submitted fake attorney in 2018 general elections, the writ pleaded. PTI founding chairman Imran Khan neither truthful nor trustworthy as enshrined in Articles 62&63 of the Constitution of Pakistan and requested for disqualification of former PM, the counsel argued.

The petitioner had risen several objections before Returning Officer in this regard but all was turndown by accepting nomination papers of Imran Khan for NA35 and approached PHC for redressal of grievances, the petition stated.

The counsel Qazi Jawad Ihsan Ullah Qureshi advocate argued that PHC may replace word of rejecting the plea in the previous order sheet with dispose-of because it will create legal hurdle to petitioner in future.