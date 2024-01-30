Nawaz says he never revealed state secret

F.P. Report

BAHAWALNAGAR: Slamming the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan after his 10-year sentence in cipher case, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that he had neither compromised the national security nor revealed any state secret to save his rulership.

The three-time ex-premier, in his address to an election rally in the Haroonabad town of Punjab Bahawalnagar district on Tuesday, came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and blamed him for hatching a “conspiracy” which compromised the national security.

In a major development today, the cricketer-turned-politician and the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years, each, in the cipher case, pertains to allegations of making contents of a secret cable sent by the country’s ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad public. He praised the Haroonabad people for gathering in large numbers to welcome him and said that his election rally broke attendance records of all previous rallies in the city.

“Despite being subjugated, I had never revealed any state secret nor compromised the national security,” Nawaz said while pointing fingers at Khan, adding that he “attacked” the country’s integrity to save his rule. “I am still standing before the nation despite facing cruel oppression. I had been ousted from the premiership for not receiving salary from my son. I was removed from the premiership thrice which also resulted in losses to the country.”

The PML-N supremo took credit for controlling inflation, fuel rates, loadshedding, the US dollar fluctuations and relief to farmers and common people during his previous tenures. “We had also gotten rid of the IMF. We were expanding the motorway network, working on the CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor]. On the other hand, the former PTI government kept begging before foreign countries.” Nawaz claimed.

He also mentioned the latest ranking of the global corruption index, saying: “Transparency International declared the PTI founder’s era most corrupt. Corruption was decreased during our tenure but the country’s corruption index had risen during the PTI government.” Nawaz blamed Khan for shaking the foundations of the country during his four-year rule.

He vowed to stay focused on getting Pakistan back on its feet besides working for the country’s prosperity and development. He also announced the construction of a motorway from Lahore to Bahawalnagar if voted to power. Addressing the same rally, Maryam Nawaz praised the 10-year sentencing of Khan in the cipher case by a special court today.

“When Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in the scandalous Panama case, the PTI founder was enjoying sweets. Unlike him, Nawaz is not celebrating the sentencing of [Imran] Khan today.” “The former premier had played with the national security by waving a fake paper and terming it a conspiracy. PTI isn’t a political party and they should be treated like terrorists,” she added.

“Despite being ousted from power thrice, subjected to oppressiveness and attempts to end his political career, Nawaz has never gone against the country and is still here among the nation,” said the party’s senior vice president. She appealed to the nationals to elect PML-N to power to resume the journey towards development and prosperity. With the party supremo back in Pakistan after nearly four years of exile, the PML-N believes it has got a much-needed boost — given the dismal performance during the 16-month tenure of the coalition government, headed by Shehbaz. The party has fielded 208 candidates for the 266 National Assembly general seats up for grabs. Meanwhile, overall for the five legislatures, the PML-N has issued 671 tickets out of the 859 seats.