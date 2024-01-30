PPP to make university in every district: Bilawal

F.P. Report

D I KHAN: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a mammoth public gathering in Dera Ismail Khan expressed his gratitude to the Jiyalas for coming out in such a large number to support the Party. The people of D.I. Khan have supported the Party through thick and thin. The relationship between the Party and Dera Ismail Khan dates back three generations. Quaid-e-Awan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto contested the elections from D.I Khan and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto too frequented the region.

Bilawal said that there were concerns regarding D.I. Khan being too cold. However, the weather seems pleasant enough. What would become of those who were using the weather as an excuse? The determination and zeal of the Jiyalas of D.I. Khan has made it apparent that it will rain arrows on election day. Chairman PPP said that the Party too is told not to reach out to the people due to security threats. Terrorism is raising its head once again, but we cannot leave the soldiers of Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The Jiyalas of PPP are courageous, honourable, loyal and brave.

Bilawal said that the country is in peril once again, and the traditional politicians do not have the capability to combat the plethora of challenges. Those from Raiwind or elsewhere do not have any inkling about the problems faced by the common people. There has been an unprecedented increase in poverty, inflation and unemployment. When the country’s farmers, labourers, students, youth and the downtrodden are in pain, the PPP cannot leave them alone.

The same terrorists that were combatted by the Jiyalas of the Party, against who Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto rendered the greatest sacrifice, are raising their heads once again. Moreover, D.I. Khan is still facing the devastating impacts of the catastrophic floods that have left people without shelter. Had it been any other country, the politicians would have joined forces to combat the challenges together. Currently, there is only one political party that is representing the common man and the downtrodden masses of the country, which is the PPP.

It has been doing so since three generations. PPP has been tackling poverty, hunger and unemployment since three generations. The rest of the political parties protect the interests of the elite and benefit them. They think that the economy can benefit from making the rich richer. However, it is Quaid-e-Awam who taught us that progress can only occur when the common man is empowered.

Bilawal said that he has himself prepared a 10-point economic charter which prioritises the solutions to the three main problems faced by the people which are inflation, poverty and unemployment. This agenda follows the philosophy of Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The 10-point agenda has been published in numerous regional languages, including Pashto and Saraiki. He instructed the Party workers to disseminate the contents to people all over the region.

Chairman PPP said that he resolves to not only increase wages, but double them within five years. The Party also resolves to provide 300 units of electricity free-of-cost to the deserving citizens of the country through solar power. The PPP aims to construct three million houses for the people all over the country, and give ownership to the women of the households. The Jiyalas should convey to the flood victims of D.I. Khan that the PPP government is resolving not only to construct houses for them but also to regularise temporary houses while giving ownership to the women.

Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP has promised to make a university in every district, but for D.I. Khan especially, the PPP aims to establish a university for women. The people can access free healthcare treatments ranging from liver and kidney ailments to cardiac issues from institutions established by the PPP all over Sindh. The PPP aims to construct similar institutions for the people of D.I. Khan within six months. Chairman Bilawal said that he wishes to serve the women of D.I. Khan just as a son would, hence the PPP plans to not only expand the revolutionary Benazir Income Support Programme but also provide interest-free loans to the women of the country so that they can gain financial independence and contribute to the economy of the country. Addressing the farmers and labourers, Chairman Bilawal said that he is aiming to provide the ‘Benazir Kissan Card’ and the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’, to provide crop insurance and financial assistance to all small farmers, and social security to labourers after February 8. These initiatives are being taken as an extension of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s policy, which revolved around the farmers and labourers of the country getting their due share. He empowered the small farmers by taking land from the rich landowners. The PPP will support the farmers, growers and labourers directly instead of giving subsidies through the elite. It was the dream of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that no child or adult goes to sleep on an empty stomach.

Hence, the Party plans to introduce the ‘Bhook Mitao Programme’ on the level of union councils nationwide to combat hunger. Moreover, the youth of the country needs to be apprised of PPP’s legacy of serving the nation. For the youth, the PPP aspires to initiate the ‘Youth Card’ so that unemployment can be dealt with and the youngsters are equipped with all the necessary skills they need, along with financial assistance.

Chairman PPP said that the Party will achieve all of these goals through a strategy for financing. The PPP analysed the statistical figures of the country, it discovered that the 17 ministries which were to be devolved were still operated by the federation and more than 300 billion rupees is spent by the government to run them annually. Moreover, our elite is given subsidies worth 1500 billion rupees every year.