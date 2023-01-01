Imran’s bail in May 9 violence, other cases extended till July 19

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s bail in several cases related to May 9 incident and other events was extended Monday till July 19 next. The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad granted bail to the PTI chairman in two cases related to the May 9 incident. Additional District and Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed Baloch heard the cases and extended the bail of Imran Khan in three cases. The court then adjourned the hearing at the request of the PTI chairman’s lawyers. Also, Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra extended the bail of Imran Khan in six cases related to the May 9 incident and other events till July 19 next.

The court also extended the bail of former first lady Bushra Bibi in the forgery case till July 19 next. The PTI chairman’s lawyer Salman Safdar appeared before the court.

Similarly, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad extended the bail of Imran Khan in three cases till July 19 next. The PTI chairman appeared before the court for the hearing of the cases. Two cases were registered against him at Khanna police station and one at Bhara Kahu police station.

Lawyer Salman Safdar told the court that cases against the PTI chairman had been registered on the charge of setting tyres on fire.

“There is a repetition of the same statements in three cases. This unusual appearance before the court is on the charge of setting tyres on fire,” he said. ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the arguments of the PTI chairman’s lawyer and emphasised transparent investigations into the cases.

He then extended the bail of Imran Khan in three cases till July 19 next.

No hearing at IHC

The Islamabad High Court could not take up Imran Khan’s plea for protective bail due to the non-availability of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. According to sources, IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani does not have the power to fix Imran Khan’s pleas for hearing today.

Qureshi’s interim bail extended

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has extended PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s interim bail till July 18 in two cases.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnaat conducted the hearing on Monday which was also attended by Qureshi and his lawyer Ali Bukhari.