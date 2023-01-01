Imran’s plan to sabotage CPEC foiled: Maryam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz slammed on Sunday Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter’s plan to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been foiled.

In connection with the reopening of Khunjerab Pass after three years for trade between China and Pakistan, Ms Nawaz said, “It is the matter of immense delight that Khunjerab Pass has been opened in 2023 after three years.

I would like to felicitate the leaderships and the masses of both China and Pakistan.”

In terms of Pakistan-China friendship, Ms Nawaz said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping were playing vital role in a bid to further strengthen the ties between the two countries. She went on to say the opening of the Khunjerab Pass will pave way for addressing the difficulties faced by both the nation.

Heaping praise on PML-N supremo over the CPEC, Ms Nawaz lamented the masses would not face severe economic hardships if the trade between the two countries continued with the “speed of the PML-N.” Berating the PTI-led government, Ms Nawaz accused the PTI of destroying the CPEC. She Slammed Mr Khan for making “baseless allegations ” about the prevailing of corruption in the projects – under the CPEC.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying the institutions could not run at the latter’s will.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Nawaz schooled the deposed premier, saying, “It is a weird joke to see Imran taking the name of the constitution despite the fact that he has been declared as the certified violator of the constitution.”

“The conspiracy you plotted with the help of the facilitators has been exposed. Now is the time for you to remain silent,” added Ms Nawaz. (NNI)