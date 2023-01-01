Indian actor Alia Bhatt dazzles in authentic Indian-inspired look at Met Gala 2023

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her much-awaited debut at the Met Gala, the biggest fashion event in Hollywood, on Monday night. The 30-year-old actress looked regal in a white gown, designed by the renowned fashion designer Prabal Gurung, which was made with 100,000 pearls.

Ms Alia accessorised her look with pearl earrings and a pearl clip that held her half-ponytail together, complementing her entire outfit. She took to Instagram to share her stunning red carpet pictures and wrote a detailed caption expressing her feelings about her beautiful ensemble.

In her post, Ms Alia revealed that her dress was inspired by the iconic Chanel brides and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. The actress added that she wanted to do something that felt authentic and proudly made in India.

Ms Alia’s dress was embroidered with 100,000 pearls, which was a labour of love by Prabal Gurung. The actress expressed her pride in wearing an Indian designer for her first Met Gala appearance. She also mentioned the bow of pearls on her hair that completed her look.

“A girl can never have too many pearls…and the right accessories to complement the look, which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” Alia concluded.

Fans of the actor were thrilled to see her make her debut at the prestigious fashion event. Ms Alia’s stunning appearance on the red carpet made a lasting impression on the attendees and fashion enthusiasts worldwide.