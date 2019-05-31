Indian forces martyr youth in occupied Kashmir

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces continued its atrocities and martyred another youth in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir, on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Services (KMS) reports, the occupied troops killed a youth during a cordon and search operation.

The internet and mobile services have been suspended in Shopian soon after the martyrdom of the youth by the puppet administration, said KMS.

Earlier on Wednesday, more than 50 people were injured, as the Indian forces used brute force by on peaceful protesters in occupied Kulgam district.

As per details, people hit to the streets in Tazipora-Mohammadpora area after the killing of a youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in pre-dawn hours.

The six critically injured were identified as Nadeem Ahmad (pellet injury in left eye), Nawaz Ahmad (pellet injury in right eye), Adnan (pellet injury in left eye), Yawar Ahmad (bullet injuries in abdomen), Mohsin Ahmad (pellet injuries in body) and Basit Ahmad (pellet injuries on both arms).