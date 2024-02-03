India’s Ramkumar beats Aisam in Davis Cup clash

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq lost his first match of Davis Cup to India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan despite winning the first set in Islamabad on Saturday.

It was a hard-fought encounter between Aisam-ul-Haq and Ramkumar in Davis Cup World Group I playoff tie. The Indian won with a score of 6-7(3), 7-6(4) and 6-0.

Aisam-ul-Haq also took a medical time-out during the third set and the Indian took full advantage of the Pakistani’s fitness.

It may be mentioned here that Indian tennis team has come to Pakistan after 60 years.