Arrangements finalize for upcoming election in Khyber

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: All arrangements have been finalized in Khyber to conduct a free and fair election to be scheduled on 08 February 2024.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Capt (Rtd)Sanaullah said that 342 polling stations had been set up for three Provincial Assembly seats(PK-69,PK-70and PK-71) and one National Assembly seat among which 91 polling stations had been declared sensitive.

He maintained that with coordination of all stakeholders physical visits of sensitive polling stations had been completed and CCTV cameras would be fixed in it and extra-ordinary security would be provided to it.

On the direction of the High Court, the home department issued SOPs to the candidates that need to be followed, he said and added many candidates had been fined in violation of the law.

He went on that separate polling stations had been set up for the womenfolk so that they could cast their vote with respect.

The administrative highup urged the tribesmen to stay in patience, as election was a democratic process and avoid cursing and humiliating their co-tribal.