Inzamamul Haq resigns as chief selector amid World Cup 2023

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Inzamamul Haq, the chief selector of the national cricket team, resigned from his position amid ongoing World Cup 2023.

The chief selector has sent his resignation to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf. The decision comes after the former cricketer came under scrutiny that he had stakes in a player’s agent company, Yazo International Limited.

The allegation had raised concerns about potential clash of of interest as Talha Rehmani represents some of Pakistan’s top players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Mr Haq in a statement said the PCB should conduct an inquiry into the matter as he was available for it. He said those who are levelling the allegations should give evidence.

He categorically denied any link with the players’ agent company. “Such allegations hurt,” he said.

The resignation also comes after the Team Green suffered four consecutive defeats in the ongoing mega event in cricket.