IPP leaders unveils ambitious plans for progress in Pakistan

KAMOKE (NNI): Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chairman Jahangir Tareen has declared a commitment to transform Pakistan into a thriving nation.

Addressing a worker’s convention in Kamoke on Sunday, he asserted that it is time to focus on the future instead discussing the past events. Tareen emphasized the need to propel Pakistan towards progress, particularly spotlighting the elevation of the business community for collective success.

The IPP chairman pledged to endeavor efforts to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. Tareen advocated for a shift in the socio-economic landscape. Highlighting the significance of the agricultural sector, Tareen vowed to shape Pakistan into an agricultural powerhouse, showcasing a model that the world would admire.

He referenced the party’s manifesto, aligning every effort with the goal to bring about a transformative change in Pakistan. He also committed to creating jobs and fair wages for the people.

Tareen emphasized that the key to national improvement lies in fulfilling promises. He drew a distinction between political entities making commitments without sincere intentions and IPP, which he pledged would turn promises into reality.

He also envisioned state-of-the-art government hospitals, inviting people to witness the improvements firsthand. Addressing the gathering, IPP president Aleem Khan vowed to turn Kamoke into a model city if his party comes into power. Addressing the issues facing Punjab, Khan outlined his plans for significant improvements, promising a transformative agenda for the future.

Aleem Khan criticized the previous government’s handling of Punjab’s affairs. He lamented the appointment of unsuitable chief ministers for both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past.

Alleging financial mismanagement in Punjab, Khan pointed out that funds intended for district commissioner appointments were continuously being diverted elsewhere.

The consequence, according to him, has been the neglect of essential services and the deterioration of government hospitals in the province, where multiple patients share a single bed. Criticizing the prevailing corruption, Aleem Khan pledged to eradicate corruption hotspots like police stations and ‘thanas’ to ensure justice for the common man.

Aleem emphasized the need for a government that adheres to the principles of the ‘Madina state.’ He called for a political landscape that prioritizes the welfare of the people over personal gains. Acknowledging the sacrifices of the armed forces, Khan asserted that they symbolize the true spirit of patriotism by laying down their lives for the nation. Khan encouraged the younger generation not to lose faith in the country.

Khan’s vision extends to the agricultural sector, where he pledged to build a prosperous Pakistan that the world would admire. He emphasized the need for comprehensive efforts to bring about positive change.