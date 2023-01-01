MCB Bank partners with Telenor Pakistan to enhance digital banking ecosystem

F.P. Report

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading banks, has entered into a strategic partnership with Telenor Pakistan, a leading telecommunication services provider, to facilitate its digital banking customers with greater access to Telenor Pakistan’s prepaid recharge services, special bundles and post-paid services.

Under the partnership, MCB Live users will be able to pay for new Telenor packages, special bundles, post-paid services and a host of other services directly from within the MCB Live app, at a single click of a button. The integration provides MCB Live users greater flexibility and convenience in acquiring Telenor Pakistan’s services on the go from wherever they may be.

The agreement was signed between Mr. Shahzad Ishaq – Group Head Digital Banking, MCB Bank and Mr. Umair Mohsin – Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan at MCB House, Lahore in the presence of Mr. Jaffar Abbas Shirazi – Division Head Digital Channels & Branchless Banking MCB Bank, Ms. Ambreen Latif Bawany – Head Marketing MCB Bank and other representatives from MCB Bank and Telenor Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Shahzad Ishaq, Group Head Digital Banking, MCB Bank lauded the shared objective of creating customer convenience and enhancing customer experience through offering Telenor packages and bundles to MCB Bank customers. He also said that “Having a direct connectivity between leading players in banking and telecommunication will be a beginning of deeper cooperation between the two companies. We will continue building shared-value to succeed our customers.”

Mr. Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan also added, “We’re continuously exploring new channels to facilitate our customers, and this partnership is a testament to that. Through our digital collaboration with MCB, we are creating even more accessibility for our customers so they can recharge their package and make product/bundle purchases from the comfort of their homes. Direct integration with MCB will give sustainable connectivity and improved portfolio.”