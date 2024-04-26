Israel reopens schools after Iranian aerial attack 

JERUSALEM (AFP) : Schools were set to reopen across Israel on Monday, the army announced, after they were ordered closed due to Iran’s aerial attack over the weekend.

Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israeli territory on Saturday night, the vast majority of which were intercepted by Israel and its allies, the military said.

The attack, which has sparked fears of all-out war between Israel and Iran, resulted in no deaths, though 12 people were injured.

After a “situational assessment”, the military said in a statement early Monday, “it was decided to restore educational activities across Israel”.

“In the areas of the northern border (with Lebanon) and communities near the Gaza Strip, educational activities will resume… with restrictions,” the statement continued, adding that curbs on large gatherings would also be lifted in most places.

Tehran’s attack on Saturday was in retaliation for Israel’s air strike that destroyed an Iranian consular building in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.