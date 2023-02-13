Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn gets hands-on at UAE exhibition 

Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn has long been fascinated with the idea of universality. His exhibition at the Leila Heller Gallery in Dubai, “Now and Forever” highlighted his preoccupation with creating accessible pieces addressing themes such as unity over separation, harmony over chaos and love over hate.

He is best known for his work on hands, as seen at the Leila Heller Gallery, as well as in Dubai’s DIFC Sculpture Park.

“I wanted to sculpt what is considered the hardest and most technically challenging part of the human body,” he said. “The hand holds so much power — the power to love, to hate, to create, to destroy.”

“I like my works to address themes of universality across all cultures,” Quinn told Arab News.

During 2021’s Art d’Egypte at the Giza Pyramids, Quinn presented his sculptural work “Together” depicting two large hands in mesh material with their palms united as if in a prayer — it is now on show at Dubai’s DIFC as part of the show “Tales Under the Gate.”

“Together” was inspired by the pandemic and expressed the longing for contact during times of forced separation.

“In a world filled with negativity, struggle and hate I want to fight with love and art is my way of doing so,” Quinn said. “Some of the best art is done in tragic moments. I try to look for a positive outcome, a positive view of that sad moment and create art from it.”

Such ideas were exhibited in his Leila Heller Gallery exhibition through gigantic sculptural phrases including “Forever,” “Patience”, and “Spirit.”

Quinn, the son of US-Mexican actor Anthony Quinn, has dabbled in a number of professional worlds and was once an actor himself.

As an Italian who grew up surrounded by classical Roman and Renaissance sculptures, particularly those of Michelangelo and Donatello, tradition and heritage has long inspired his contemporary artworks.

His work has also been exhibited at the Venice Biennale, in New York and in Palma in Mallorca, Spain.

Ultimately, Quinn believes art offers an escape and a chance for a change in perspective. “I make art for myself and for people who wish to come along for a ride through my dreams.”

Courtesy: arabnews