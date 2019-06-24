Janhvi Kapoor starts shooting of ‘RoohiAfza’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor has already begun shooting for RoohiAfza, her first film alongside Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar and Janhvi’s unusual pairing has made the audience eager to watch this project.

The filming has begun in Uttarakhand. Recently, Uttarakhand locals caught her look on their phones and it went viral in no time. Janhvi is seen wearing a simple suit in the picture and is in a totally unglamorous avatar. From being the pretty Dharma Productions’ newbie in her debut film Dhadak to changing herself completely for her upcoming projects like Gunjan Saxena biopic, titled Kargil Girl, and RoohiAfza, this girl isn’t averse to taking risks.

Let’s hope it all works out for her. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, RoohiAfza is being directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, and will be released on March 20, 2020.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)