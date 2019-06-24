Fake accounts case: NAB to present Faryal Talpur before court today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will present Faryal Talpur before an accountability court in a fake bank accounts case, on Monday (today)

According to details, sister of Asif Zardari’s will be presented before court on completion of her nine-day physical remand.

Reports said that NAB will likely demand an extension in her remand for further questioning in connection with investigation into the billion rupees money laundering through fake accounts case.

Earlier on June 15, the court had remanded Talpur in the NAB custody on 9-day physical remand until June 24.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi requested the court to remand her in the bureau’s custody for interrogation.

He contended before the court that the PPP leader was arrested on June 14 in pursuance of her arrest warrants issued on June 13 as she was the prime accused in the fake bank accounts case.

Her Islamabad residence has been declared a sub-jail where two female officials of the bureau have been posted, he added.

The prosecutor informed that suspicious transactions of billions of rupees had been made in the bank account of the Zardari Group from fake bank accounts, adding that the account was being operated by Talpur.

Advocate Farooq H Naek, representing the PPP leader, opposed the NAB plea for physical remand.