JI for efforts to make a real welfare state

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Provincial Information Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Youth and senior vice-president of Pakistan Business Forum Mushtaq Khalil has said that closure of business due to inflation is equivalent to economic murder of businessmen.

JI Info Secretary has said that business centers have started closing all over the city due to which hundreds of employees are being laid off. He said that the problems of the country and the nation can be solved only by making Pakistan an Islamic ideological and welfare state in the true sense. Due to the slavish policies of the incompetent and self-interested leadership, the dear country is suffering from economic, political and moral crises.

Unfortunately the ruling clique and the elite class that have imposed on the country for years have destroyed the country. Overall the last five years were the bitterest experience in the country’s history for the nation. The country needs accountability and a flawless system of justice. The nation should cooperate with Jamaat-e-Islami. The value of the dollar is increasing continuously. The IMF has made the nation a slave.

The prices of electricity and petrol have increased sharply. Unaffordable electricity bills have become the death knell for the poor and middle class. There is no such instance in the past that consumers have had heart attacks due to heavy electricity bills or someone has committed suicide, but it may happen now due lack of earnings. Payment of electricity bills has become difficult for more than ninety percent of consumers. Half of the total income of most low-income people is being spent on electricity bills. As a result of the most expensive electricity and petrol, the business is having a devastating effect.

All taxes in electricity bills immediately be terminated. Increase in petrol prices should be withdrawn. The government should not privatize PIA. Hundreds of employees will be laid off due to the privatization of PIA. There is already unemployment in the country and peace and order has become a problem due to unemployment. Electricity and gas problem should be solved in Peshawar. Due to load shedding of electricity and gas domestic and commercial consumers are facing the most serious problems.

Despite huge bills of thousands of rupees, load shedding of gas and electricity is happening. Printing work of text book board should be transferred back to Peshawar. Injustices with Peshawar should be ended. The PTI and PDM governments have done injustice to the people of Peshawar because the youth of Peshawar could not get employment. Employment quota of youth of Peshawar was given to other districts. Which is injustice to Peshawar. The nation cannot bear more inflation.

The economy did not improve with the previous government, the assemblies also did not make any law to give relief to the people. The destruction that occurred during the tenure of two former prime ministers the people will have to bear its consequences for decades. Condemned. The prices of LPG are continuously increasing due to the incompetence of the government and the purchase of LPG has also become a big test for the white-clad class. Jamaat-e-Islami will sweep the entire province including Peshawar in the general elections.