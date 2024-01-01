JI plans to open separate shopping markets, edu institutions for women

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami chief and party candidate for NA 6 Sirajul Haq has said that his party will introduce the Islamic Sharia economic system in the country and will provide 350 units of electricity to every consumer free of cost after coming into power. He was addressing a public gathering at the hujra of Malik Nazar Jan at Musabad Munda as chief guest in his own constituency here on Tuesday.

The JI chief is contesting elections on NA 6 Lower Dir. Several political activists including Malik Nazar Jan, Malik Faiz Musakhel, Ali Khan, Qari Abdur Rehman and Habib Hassan along with their families announced to join the JI on the occasion.

The gathering was also addressed by the JI candidate for PK 17 Izazul Mulk Afkari, Qazi Azizul Haq Usmani, Haji Niaz Malook, Haji Kalimullah and others. Siraj said that Palestine and Kashmir would be freed from the enemies. He alleged the major political parties like the PML-N, PPP and PTI had made the country and its citizens poor during their governments. He said the previous rulers were involved in corruption and that was why they failed to end corrupt practices.

The JI chief asked his party workers to convey his message from house to house and voter to voter. “Our message is to rid Pakistan of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund by implementing the Islamic Sharia system”, Siraj said, adding that abolishing the interest-based economy and co-education in the country was his first priority. He said the JI would establish separate colleges and universities for girls’ education.

He said that separate shopping markets would also be set up for women. He said that small industries in the rural areas would be established and developed to provide jobs to skilled youths. The JI chief said that they had promised to provide free education during the Mutahida Majlis e Amal government and now students were getting free education upto grade 12th at public sector schools and colleges in the province.

“We have done record development projects in Dir including black topping of link roads, construction of bridges, provision of electricity, construction of schools and colleges, technical colleges, hospitals and countless other development projects”, he claimed, adding that they had introduced the Islamic banking system in the province during the MMA government the model of which was being copied by other Muslim states.

The JI chief claimed that his party had been part of the government twice in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but none of its MPAs or ministers were accused of corruption. He said the JI was the only party which would end corruption in Pakistan and lay the foundation of an Islamic and welfare state.

