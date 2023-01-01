Kabul police rescue woman imprisoned in room for 25 years

KABUL (Agencies): A woman who was imprisoned in a dark room for 25 years in the Afghan capital has been rescued by police, the Interior Ministry confirmed. The woman was held in appalling conditions, in a filthy room, as depicted in images released by the ministry.

The ministry’s spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said the elderly woman, who has not been identified, was hospitalized after being rescued.

“She feels unsafe and afraid whenever she sees other people,” Qani said as he described the woman’s ordeal.

The woman is being treated in a Kabul hospital. Doctors have said she is severely malnourished and very anemic. She was also subjected to mental and physical “harm”.

Doctors confirmed she is very malnourished and has problems with her bones and joints.

Police say she was subjected to years of abuse after separating from her husband. Other problems that plagued her included infertility, having a brother who was allegedly a criminal and a dispute over inheritance.

Kabul police have arrested four of her relatives, including her brother and nephews. Police said the case is being investigated further.