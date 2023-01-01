PML-N to rid country of crises, says Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that as always it would be the PML-N which would rid the country of all its problems.

Speaking at the meeting of the party’s office-bearers belonging to the Gujranwala division, she claimed that whenever the country was in a crisis, these were former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came to its rescue.

She said that ‘conspirators’ did not want the country’s economy to recover.

Maryam said this was not for the first time that the PML-N took over when the country was in trouble.