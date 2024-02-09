Khawaja Asif clinches win over Rehana Dar in NA-71 Sialkot

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stunned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate Rehana Imtiaz Dar in NA-71 Sialkot in general elections 2024.

Mr Asif, who was contesting elections from his stronghold, bagged 118,566 votes while Rehana Dar, who is mother of former PTI leader Usman, grabbed 100,272 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The PML-N also shared a post on social media platform X, showing the former foreign minister receiving congratulations from people.