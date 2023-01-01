Khawaja Asif: Exile or imprisonment failed to weaken Nawaz’s relation with masses

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Asif feels blessed as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached back after ending his self-imposed exile.

Referring to Mr Sharif’s return, the former foreign minister in a social media post said they had prayed to the Almighty for four years to see the day.

With the grace of Allah Almighty, public always supported the PML-N supremo in three decades, he said adding that Nawaz Sharif came into power thrice, rekindling the hope of prosperity.

Mr Asif said it was exile or imprisonment nothing could weak Nawaz Sharif’s relation with public. Saying the PML-N supreme leader has emerged as a symbol of loyalty, he said all his opponents had lost in history.

He asked people to support his party to make the homeland invincible. He also pledged to improve the life of common man.