KP budget to provide relief to poor segments of society: CM Mahmood

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says the provincial government is presenting the biggest budget of the province aiming at providing relief to the poor segment of society.

In a statement in Peshawar today (Monday), he said the focus of the budget is to bring improvement and prosperity in the lives of common people.

Mahmood Khan said special importance is being given to the development of merged districts according to the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove the deprivation of tribal people.