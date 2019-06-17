Union of ‘Raillu Kattas’ bound to fail: Firdous Ashiq Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the media today (Monday) Special Assistant to Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan lambasted the ruckus created outside Speaker of National Assembly’s chamber.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that what happened today outside speaker of National Assembly, Asad Qaiser’s chamber was equivalent to making mockery of democracy.

Taking a jibe at PML-N Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Awan said: “Khwaja ‘Iqama‘ Asif made a speech outside the parliament which shows that political Raillu Katta’s are coming together against the government.”

“Those who have been deemed obsolete by the public are now breathing by loaning oxygen tanks,” added Awan.

Awan further added that the assemblage of Raillu Katta’s was planning to come together and launch a protest rally against the present government.

Calling the opposition’s tactics fruitless Awan said that the present government was here to rule for five years and then they will be held accountable by the people at times of elections.

“Those trying to character assassinate the Prime Minister should understand this clearly, he is not corrupt,” Awan stressed.

“The Prime Minister is a pious man who is well respected in the entire world, I am proud to have a leader like Imran Khan and so should this country.”

Advising the political dissidents, Awan was of the opinion that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz should first get her house in order and then plan against the government.

“People will not fall for the opposition’s ploy,” claimed Awan.

“We will not come under duress due to the opposition’s tactics, the budget will be approved with the help of our supporters in the Parliament,” revealed Awan.

Awan made a solemn pledge to the people that their Prime Minister would never plunge the country into despair.