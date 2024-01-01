PHC stops arrest of PTI’s candidate till 25th

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered respondents for submission of record against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and independent candidate for PK95 Imran Khan Sonami as well as stopped police along with other law enforcement agencies from his arrest till 25th January, on Monday.

The counsel Fazal Maula advocate argued for submission of record of cases registered against PTI candidate for PK95 Kurram and added the petitioner is initiating election campaign in the constituency but there is fear of his arrest.

Additional Advocate General informed that the petitioner is nominate in one case with police while he has obtained bail in the offense. However, Justice Shakeel Ahmad observed that you {government} is arresting in other after obtaining bail in one case. He added that what is happening in the country?

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lawyer informed that there is no case against the petitioner at the bureau. Federal Investigation Agency also informed that the petitioner isn’t nominated in any case with the agency.

In the meantime, Additional Advocate General argued that the court may stop his arrest in any other case, however, Justice Waqar Ahmad observed that you {government} has shown their decision for the fate of petitioner in future.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad stopped police along with other law enforcement agencies from arresting Imran Khan Sanomi as well as ordered submission of record while adjourned further hearing till 25th January.

AD&SJ grants interim bails in firing case: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Bakht Alam has granted interim bail to four alleged culprits involved in firing on election rally and stopped police from their arrest till 29th January while ordered submission of record.

According to prosecution, Malak Imran, Malak Noor, Malak Fahim and Malak Yawar had opened firing on independent candidate PK82 Malak Tariq Awan and his son Malak Rauf over old rivalry.

Police had registered First Information Report against Malak Imran, Malak Noor, Malak Fahim and Malak Yawar as well as Malak Tariq Awan along with other under sections 148, 149 and 506 of Criminal Procedure Code. AD&SJ granted interim bail to Malak Imran, Malak Yawar, Malak Noor and Malak Fahim while turndown bail pleas of Malak Tariq Awan along with his son due to absentia.