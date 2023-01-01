KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An important meeting was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Thursday with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammed Azam khan in the chair. The meeting took a detailed review of the Census, 2023 to the extent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Himayatullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments, Provincial Census Commissioner, Director Bureau of Statistics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed in details about the mechanism and methodology adopted for the Census, 2023 and other related matters. It was told that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, modern technology was used in the Census. It was further informed that the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was divided into more than 28000 blocks for the purpose of census adding that the final statistics of the census would be presented in the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for approval.

It was decided in the meeting to form a committee headed by the Secretary Home with the purpose to examine and check the results of the census with ground realities. The committee will submit it’s recommendations to the provincial government in this regard. It was further decided that in case of any reservation regarding the final statistics of the census, the provincial government will take up the matter in the Council of Common Interests.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam khan said that the census has significant role in future planning adding that the final and realistic statistics would have profound impacts on the distribution of national resources.