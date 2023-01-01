Pak-Iran agree to activate remaining border markets

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to activate the remaining five border markets by the end of this year. Additionally, both nations pledged to combat Islamophobia, advance peace and stability in Afghanistan, and promote the welfare of the Afghan people. Both countries also decided to repatriate all fishermen detained in Pakistan and Iran, waive fines imposed on them, and release their vessels.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, emphasized the complete agreement between Pakistan and Iran on matters of mutual interest, recognizing that prosperity and development are interconnected with peace and stability in the neighborhood and the region.

Bhutto Zardari expressed Pakistan’s support for greater regional integration based on improved trade and connectivity. To that end, both countries agreed to prioritize the operationalization of the remaining five border markets by the end of this year. He also stressed the importance of advancing peace and stability in Afghanistan, expressing commitment to the well-being of the Afghan people.

Regarding humanitarian concerns, both nations decided to repatriate sentenced prisoners in accordance with existing agreements. They also agreed to waive fines and release the ships of detained fishermen. The exchange of prisoners’ lists will facilitate the implementation of these decisions.

He said that the joint inauguration of the Mand-Pishin border market and the Gabd-Polan power project symbolized more than just infrastructure projects, it represented the collective commitment of both nations to finding mutual cooperation for the betterment of their countries. Bhutto Zardari viewed this as the first step in strengthening their multidimensional cooperation, particularly in the economic field.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Abdollahian signed several crucial documents, including the 2023-2028 five-year trade cooperation plan between Pakistan and Iran, the protocol of bilateral economic consultations, and the joint investment committee (JIC) protocol. These documents are expected to pave the way for a long-term and sustainable economic partnership between the two countries in the coming months and years.

Lastly, Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership for its unwavering support to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people, reaffirming their commitment to countering Islamophobia and promoting unity among Muslims.